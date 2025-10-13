Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $103.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

