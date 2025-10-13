Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 23.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.