Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,047,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 773,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYR opened at $93.69 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

