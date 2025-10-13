Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $199.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

