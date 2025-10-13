Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $248.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

