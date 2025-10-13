Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $734,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 146,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of IWC opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $987.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $155.97.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.