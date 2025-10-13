Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 16,402 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 103,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $39,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $7.97 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.