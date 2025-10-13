Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.