Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

