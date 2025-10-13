Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of IWF opened at $459.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.48 and a 200-day moving average of $415.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.