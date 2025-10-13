Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Enpro during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enpro by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Enpro Price Performance

Enpro stock opened at $214.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $234.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

