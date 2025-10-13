Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 154,647 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $134,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $192.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.