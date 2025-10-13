Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.6667.
ECG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ECG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus Construction Group
Everus Construction Group Stock Down 5.8%
Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Everus Construction Group has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.
Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Everus Construction Group Company Profile
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Everus Construction Group
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.