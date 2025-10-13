Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.6667.

ECG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth $19,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 2,050.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudius Management LP acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $7,520,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Everus Construction Group has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

