Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 180,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 116,155 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $72.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

