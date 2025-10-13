Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $68.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 303,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,666,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average is $558.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

