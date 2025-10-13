G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $2.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 841.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,042,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

