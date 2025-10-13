Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $248.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

