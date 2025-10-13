Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 275,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

