Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF $PTF

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of PTF stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $81.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.