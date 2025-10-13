Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

