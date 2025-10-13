Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading

BATS:ITA opened at $206.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.90.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

