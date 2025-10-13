Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,757 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF $PRN

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRN. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $180.31. The stock has a market cap of $376.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2106 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

