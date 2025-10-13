Global X DAX Germany ETF $DAX Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Global X DAX Germany ETF makes up about 0.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,659.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Down 1.4%

DAX stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

