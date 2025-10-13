Gordian Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Gordian Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

