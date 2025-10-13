Gordian Advisors LLC Purchases 2,591 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Gordian Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

