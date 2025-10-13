Gordian Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Gordian Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

