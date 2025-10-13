Gordian Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $237.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $248.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

