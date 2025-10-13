Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $207.86 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average is $189.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

