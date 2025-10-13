GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29,652.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.3%

NFG stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.58. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

