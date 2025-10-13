GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.37 and a 200-day moving average of $558.99. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

