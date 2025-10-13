HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Holdings Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:HASI opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.39%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

