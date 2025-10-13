Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 6,030 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2,441.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $128.88 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3774 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

