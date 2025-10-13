Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.