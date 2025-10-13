Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $887,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.4515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.