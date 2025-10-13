Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $381,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 78,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $206.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

