Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $137.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

