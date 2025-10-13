Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

