Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 2,485 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.99. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

