HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC by 101.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

