IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.21 Million Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Celsius by 9,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $60.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,620. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,667 shares of company stock worth $27,240,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

