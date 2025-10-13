IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $100.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

