Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 635 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $469.89 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.54. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.