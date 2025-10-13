Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,480,000 after buying an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

