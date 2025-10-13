Index Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.82 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

