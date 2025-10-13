Index Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.39. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

