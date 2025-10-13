Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

