Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. LSV Asset Management increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,892,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE NFG opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.58. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.