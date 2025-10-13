Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $165,210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 971,419 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $5,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,460,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after buying an additional 108,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 616.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 107,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $26.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $35.37.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 89,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,067.20. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

