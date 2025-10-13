Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 377.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.94.

NYSE QTWO opened at $62.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

