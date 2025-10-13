Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 12.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 90,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGS opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

